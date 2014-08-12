BRIEF-Dream Vision takes out 100 mln yen loan from parent co
* Says it took out a loan of 100 million yen from its parent company RIZAP GROUP to fund the goods purchasing, on April 27
COPENHAGEN Aug 12 Danish jeweller maker and retailer Pandora said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with Walt Disney Company that would give it access to the popular Disney resorts in the United States.
"In addition, Pandora, in collaboration with Disney Consumer Products, is creating an original collection of Disney-themed jewellery launching at retail locations this fall," the company said in a statement.
* Says it plans to pay cash 2.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment