(Corrects eighth paragraph to say that Pandora's U.S. Internet
radio share is 66 percent, up from 53 percent, not 2.1 percent,
a year earlier)
* Q3 revenue $75 million vs Street view $71.4 mln
* Adjusted EPS 2 cents vs a penny yr-ago
* Advertising revenue up 102 pct
Nov 22 Online streaming music service Pandora
Media Inc (P.N) reported a rise in total revenue on strong
advertising sales, beating expectations.
The company said on Tuesday that third quarter revenue rose
99 percent to $75 million, beating analysts' expectations of
$71.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However content acquisition costs more than doubled to
$37.6 million during the third quarter.
Shares of the company fell 3.8 percent in after hours
trading.
Advertising revenue, which represents the majority of total
revenue, advanced 102 percent to $66 million during the same
period.
Pandora, first known as SavageBeast, has been around for a
decade. It runs a mostly free service that recommends different
songs based on listener's playlists.
One major concern for the company, which went public in
June, is the more users it attracts, the more it must pay
record labels in licensing fees.
Pandora has about 40 million active users and its share of
U.S. Internet radio is 66 percent, up from 53 percent during
the same quarter last year.
Adjusted earnings per share was 2 cents compared with a
penny per share during the same period a year ago.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba; editing by Carol Bishopric)