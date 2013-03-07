Gunfire, explosions heard outside Resorts World Manila - CNN Philippines on Twitter
LONDON, June 1 Gunfire and explosions have been heard outside the Resorts World hotel in Manila, CNN Philippines reported on its Twitter feed.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 Pandora Media Inc reported higher revenue in the fourth quarter because of a 51 percent rise in advertising sales.
The online streaming music service said on Thursday that fourth quarter revenue rose 54 percent to $125.1 million. Analysts were expecting $122.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
LONDON, June 1 Gunfire and explosions have been heard outside the Resorts World hotel in Manila, CNN Philippines reported on its Twitter feed.
WASHINGTON, June 1 More than 65 percent of 46.2 million recalled Takata Corp airbag inflators in the United States have not been repaired, a U.S. senator said on Thursday, urging automakers to speed up the pace of repairs.