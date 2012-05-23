May 23 Online streaming music service Pandora Media Inc reported better-than-expected revenue and narrowed its loss as it builds out its business.

Pandora reported on Wednesday that total revenue for its first quarter rose 58 percent to $80.8 million. Analysts on average were anticipating revenue of $74.3 million.

Shares of Pandora rose 13 percent in after-hours trading after closing at $10.33 on Wednesday.