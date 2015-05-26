STOCKHOLM May 26 Swedish hotel property firm Pandox said on Tuesday it planned to list its shares on the Stockholm stock exchange in 2015, further expanding the number of companies aiming to list on the back of high equity valuations.

Pandox owns hotel properties in eight countries, with a market value of 27 billion Swedish crowns ($3.2 billion).

The company was listed on the Swedish bourse until 2004, when it was bought by Norwegian investment firms Eiendomsspar and Sundt in a public tender offer.

Reuters reported last week that Pandox was set to announce listing plans. ($1=8.4441 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)