STOCKHOLM, June 18 Swedish hotel property firm Pandox said on Thursday the final price in its initial public offering had been set at 106 crowns per share, valuing the company at 15.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.96 billion).

If an over-allotment option is exercised in full, the total value of the offering would amount to 6.36 billion crowns, making it the biggest listing in 15 years at Nasdaq Stockholm, in terms of the value of shares sold.

Cable television firm Com Hem last year issued shares at a total value of 6.24 billion crowns, including an overallotment option which was exercised in full. The listing of Com Hem was the biggest in terms of value of shares sold since 2000.

The final IPO price for Pandox was set roughly in the mid-range of the pricing interval of 100-110 crowns per share.

Pandox said in a statement the offering attracted very strong interest from both Swedish and international institutional investors as well as the general public in Sweden, and was oversubscribed multiple times.

The company was listed on the Swedish bourse until 2004, when it was bought by Norwegian investment firms Eiendomsspar and Sundt in a public tender offer.

Pandox, which starts trading at Stockholm Nasdaq on Thursday, owns hotel properties in eight countries with a market value of 27 billion Swedish crowns.

