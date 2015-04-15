April 15 Bakery cafe operator Panera Bread Co
said it would sell and refranchise 73 company-owned
cafes and increase its share buyback program to $750 million.
Panera's shares rose as much as 10.4 percent to $181 in
aftermarket trading on Wednesday.
Panera said it expects to purchase $500 million in shares
within the next twelve months. The company had announced a
three-year share buyback program of up to $600 million in June.
The St. Louis-based company recently launched a program
called Panera 2.0 in an effort aimed at delivering faster, more
accurate service, particularly at peak hours when long lines can
drive away customers.
But analysts have said costs related to the program could
hurt the company at a time when restaurant margins are feeling
the pinch of minimum wage increases and other expenses.
Panera warned in February that 2015 earnings-per-share
growth could be flat to down as much as the high-single digit
percentages.
The company had previously announced plans to refranchise
50-150 cafes in 2015. As of December 30, it operated 1,880
bakery-cafes in North America.
Through Wednesday's close, the company's stock had fallen
about 6 percent this year.
