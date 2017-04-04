By Lauren Hirsch
| April 4
April 4 Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is
in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of
Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and
breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on
Tuesday.
A sale to JAB, which also owns Keurig Green Mountain, would
help the company compete against rivals such as Dunkin Brands
Group Inc.
St. Louis-based Panera has reported better-than-expected
quarterly earnings per share for the last six quarters. The
stock has risen nearly 28 percent this year.
Luxembourg-based JAB, the investment vehicle of the
billionaire Reimann family, declined to comment. Panera also
declined to comment.
Bloomberg first reported Panera was in advanced sale talks
with JAB.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Andrew Hay)