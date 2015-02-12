Feb 12 Panera Bread Co shares tumbled
about 8 percent on Thursday on concern its efforts to speed up
service at its popular bakery-cafes will take a bite out of its
2015 profit, analysts said.
The St. Louis-based company recently launched a program
called Panera 2.0 to test mobile and kiosk ordering, operational
short-cuts and other programs aimed and delivering faster, more
accurate service, particularly at peak hours when long lines can
drive away customers.
Restaurant companies across the spectrum are making similar
moves. McDonald's Corp is trimming menus and testing
mobile ordering, while industry leader Chipotle Mexican Grill
Inc constantly tweaks its processes to boost speed.
Panera disclosed details from the fourth quarter, when it
opened nine delivery hubs and converted 59 bakery-cafes to
Panera 2.0.
That transparency did little to reassure investors and
analysts.
"Concerns about the costs of Panera 2.0 will persist.
Preliminary 2.0 data paint a mixed picture of higher costs and
modest sales lifts outside of Boston," Sanford Bernstein analyst
Sara Senatore said in a client note.
Panera warned on Wednesday that 2015 earnings-per-share
growth could be flat to down as much as the high-single digit
percentages.
Senatore said that implies a range of roughly $6.07 to
$6.53, well below analysts' estimate.
Among other things, Panera said it is scheduling extra staff
to handle the additional work created by digital and custom
orders. That extra labor increases costs at a time when
restaurant margins already are feeling the pinch of minimum wage
increases and other expenses.
The added staff includes new "expeditors," which are tasked
with communicating between customers and staff, Chief Executive
Officer Ron Shaich said on a conference call.
The company plans to convert about 300 more shops to Panera
2.0 by year end, which will bring the number to around 400, or
about half of the chain's company-operated stores.
Shaich said the most recent conversions had lower labor
costs, and he urged Wall Street to be patient since the
conversions also include substantial technology installations.
"Panera 2.0 requires us to retrain our organization to
handle higher volumes in shorter bursts of demand," said Shaich.
"Panera 2.0 is not a light switch. To do this right takes
time and real effort."
Panera shares were down $14.84 at $161.64 in afternoon
trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles. Editing by Andre
Grenon)