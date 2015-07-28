July 28 Panera Bread Co said on Tuesday that sales at established company-operated restaurants have accelerated in the current quarter, sending shares up 7 percent to $200 in extended trading.

Sales at company-owned bakery cafes open at least 18 months were up 2.4 percent in the second quarter, roughly in line with what analysts expected.

Panera, which has recently struggled with service slowdowns, added that same-restaurant sales growth at company-operated restaurants accelerated to 4.7 percent for the first 27 days of the current third quarter. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew Lewis)