July 28 Panera Bread Co said on Tuesday
that sales at established company-operated restaurants have
accelerated in the current quarter, sending shares up 7 percent
to $200 in extended trading.
Sales at company-owned bakery cafes open at least 18 months
were up 2.4 percent in the second quarter, roughly in line with
what analysts expected.
Panera, which has recently struggled with service slowdowns,
added that same-restaurant sales growth at company-operated
restaurants accelerated to 4.7 percent for the first 27 days of
the current third quarter.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)