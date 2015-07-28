(Recasts, adds details on results)
By Lisa Baertlein
July 28 Panera Bread Co said on Tuesday
that restaurant sales accelerated in the current quarter,
suggesting it is beginning to tackle a service slowdown that
dented its results, sending shares in the popular bakery-cafe
chain soaring 8 percent in after hours trading.
Panera, which is retooling its operations and technology to
prevent long lines that turn off time-crunched diners, said
sales at company-owned units open at least 18 months grew 4.7
percent for the first 27 days of the current third quarter.
Those sales were up 2.4 percent in the second quarter that
ended June 30. About half of Panera's roughly 1,900 restaurants
are company operated, the rest are run by franchisees.
Panera said second-quarter net income fell 15 percent to
$41.9 million, or $1.60 per share, in part due to spending money
to speed up service. Revenue rose 7 percent to $676.7 million.
Last autumn, Panera said it was experiencing operational
friction that limited its ability to squeeze more sales from
existing restaurants.
Since then, the company has been fighting to regain its
status among top sector performers such as Chipotle Mexican
Grill Inc and Starbucks Corp, which are known
for squeezing increasing sales out of its units.
Among other things, Panera is experimenting with standalone
kiosks where diners can browse the menu and place their own
orders.
Panera's shares rose 8 percent to $202.50 in after-hours
trading, after closing at $186.99 on Nasdaq.
The company's second-quarter conference call is scheduled
for Wednesday morning.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew
Lewis and Bill Rigby)