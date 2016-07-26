July 26 Panera Bread Co on Tuesday reported second-quarter sales at established restaurants that just topped Wall Street's target, bucking the trend of softening U.S. demand during the period and sending shares up almost 4 percent in extended trading.

Panera's sales at company-owned outlets open more than a year were up 4.2 percent in the second quarter, edging out the 4.1 percent increase analysts had expected, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company, which leads the industry in switching to "clean" ingredients such as meats from animals raised without antibiotics, also reiterated its call for 2016 same-store sales growth of 4 to 5 percent.

Shares in Panera were up $7.89 to $207.61 in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)