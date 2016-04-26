April 26 Sandwiches and bagel chain Panera Bread Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as it attracted more customers.

Panera's sales at company-owned outlets open for more than a year rose 6.2 percent in the first quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 5.3 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Panera's shares rose 2 percent in extended trading.

The company, which has increased its focus on healthier ingredients, is expected to have benefited from food-borne illness outbreaks at burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc , which reported its first quarterly loss as a public company on Tuesday.

Panera also raised its forecast for 2016 comparable-sales growth to 4.0-5.0 percent from 3.5-4.5 percent.

The net income attributable to the company rose 10.1 percent to $35.1 million, or $1.45 per share, in the quarter ended March 29.

Excluding items, Panera earned $1.56 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.50, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue increased 5.7 percent to $685.2 million, topping the average estimate of $674.1 million.

Panera's post-earnings conference call is scheduled for Wednesday.

The company's shares were trading at $216.99 after the bell. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had risen about 9 percent this year. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)