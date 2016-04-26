April 26 Sandwiches and bagel chain Panera Bread
Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and
revenue as it attracted more customers.
Panera's sales at company-owned outlets open for more than a
year rose 6.2 percent in the first quarter, beating the average
analyst estimate of 5.3 percent rise, according to research firm
Consensus Metrix.
Panera's shares rose 2 percent in extended trading.
The company, which has increased its focus on healthier
ingredients, is expected to have benefited from food-borne
illness outbreaks at burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
, which reported its first quarterly loss as a public
company on Tuesday.
Panera also raised its forecast for 2016 comparable-sales
growth to 4.0-5.0 percent from 3.5-4.5 percent.
The net income attributable to the company rose 10.1 percent
to $35.1 million, or $1.45 per share, in the quarter ended March
29.
Excluding items, Panera earned $1.56 per share, beating the
average analyst estimate of $1.50, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total revenue increased 5.7 percent to $685.2 million,
topping the average estimate of $674.1 million.
Panera's post-earnings conference call is scheduled for
Wednesday.
The company's shares were trading at $216.99 after the bell.
Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had risen about 9 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)