NEW YORK May 10 A US$3bn loan backing the
US$7.2bn takeover of bakery chain Panera Bread Co by JAB Holding
Co, owned by Germany's billionaire Reimann family, is being
arranged by a bank group led by JP Morgan and meeting solid
demand, several bankers said.
JAB, which last year bought coffee maker Keurig Green
Mountain Inc and breakfast sweets specialist Krispy Kreme
Doughnuts, announced the deal with Panera on April 5.
“JAB owns coffee, donuts, bagels and now is expanding into
lunch by buying Panera Bread,” a banker said.
The pro rata financing includes a US$2.25bn term loan A and
a US$750m revolving credit facility.
The loans have already been syndicated successfully to the
top-tier banks, another banker said. The deal included nine
banks with three top leads. The debt will later be more broadly
syndicated, though some banks are expected to keep their pieces.
“A lot of those banks will want to hold it,” said a third
banker. “There’s a big appetite for regional and foreign banks
to own those assets as almost a strategy and they get ancillary
capital markets business as a result.”
Pricing on the debt will be tied to a leverage-based grid
and opens at 200bp over Libor, the second banker said.
Pro rata deals are typically sold to banks as opposed to the
broader institutional market and include more stringent terms
than term loan Bs.
Term loan As generally have shorter maturities than term
loan Bs and amortize more quickly but are less expensive and
offer a way for issuers to lower the cost of capital.
The Panera financing is not expected to include a term loan
B portion, according to two of the bankers.
FOLLOWING PATTERN
The financing follows a path that JAB has previously used
when purchasing companies. The firm has typically utilized a pro
rata component and placed the debt on the target’s books in a
similar way to leveraged buyouts, which has led to the deals
being leveraged as opposed to carrying the investment grade
rating that JAB holds.
JAB is rated Baa1/BBB+. Panera is currently unrated.
JAB opted to only tap the pro rata market in June 2016 when
it last financed a deal. At that time, it lined up a US$350m
term loan A and a US$150m revolving credit facility to finance
its US$1.35bn purchase of Krispy Kreme, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data. Both tranches priced at 275bp over Libor.
JAB increased the size of the term loan A backing its
acquisition of Keurig in January 2016 to US$3.075bn from
US$2.95bn. That loan, along with a US$500m revolving credit
facility, priced at 200bp over Libor, as well.
However, in addition to the pro rata debt, JAB opted to
arrange a US$1.875bn term loan B and a €842m term loan B to back
the larger Keurig deal. The dollar-denominated loan priced at
450bp over Libor while the euro-denominated loan priced at 425bp
over Euribor.
JP Morgan declined comment. A spokesperson for JAB Holdings
did not immediately return request for comment.
(Additional reporting by Kristen Haunss)
(Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg and Lynn Adler; Editing By
Jon Methven)