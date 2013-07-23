July 23 Panera Bread Co reported higher
quarterly profits on Tuesday, but its shares fell almost 5
percent as sales at established company-owned restaurants rose
less than expected.
Panera's net income grew to $51.0 million, or $1.74 per
share, in the second quarter that ended June 25, from $44.1
million, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.
Sales at company-owned bakery cafes open at least 18 months
were up 3.8 percent, compared with analysts' estimate for a 4.5
percent rise, according to Consensus Metrix.
Shares in Panera were down $8.40 to $173.59 in after-hours
trading.