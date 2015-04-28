April 28 Panera Bread Co on Tuesday
reported a steep 25 percent drop in quarterly net profit as it
works to increase sales at its popular bakery cafes, sending
shares down nearly 4 percent in extended trading.
Panera's first-quarter net income fell 25 percent to $31.9
million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was up 7 percent to $649
million.
Excluding a loss from transferring restaurant operations to
franchisees, the company had a profit of $37.4 million.
Sales at company-owned bakery cafes open at least 18 months
rose 1.5 percent in the latest quarter, less than the 2.4
percent gain analysts had expected, according to Consensus
Metrix.
Panera said same-restaurant sales at company-operated
restaurants were up 2 percent for the first 27 days of the
current second quarter.
Last autumn Panera said it was experiencing a slow down in
lines and service that limited its ability to squeeze more sales
from existing units.
St. Louis-based Panera reiterated its forecast for 2015
diluted earnings per share results that are flat or down in the
mid- to high-single digit percentage points from 2014's earnings
per share of $6.64.
Panera's shares fell 3.6 percent to $178.83 in aftermarket
trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard
Orr)