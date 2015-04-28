(Adds context, background)

April 28 Panera Bread Co on Tuesday reported a steep 25 percent drop in quarterly net profit as it works to increase speed and sales at its popular bakery cafes, sending shares down more than 3 percent in extended trading.

Panera's first-quarter net income fell 25 percent to $31.9 million, or $1.20 per share. Excluding a loss from transferring restaurant operations to franchisees, the company had a profit of $1.41 per share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $649 million.

Sales at company-owned bakery cafes open at least 18 months rose 1.5 percent in the latest quarter, less than the 2.4 percent gain analysts had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.

Panera said same-restaurant sales at company-operated restaurants were up 2 percent for the first 27 days of the current second quarter.

St. Louis-based Panera reiterated its forecast for 2015 diluted earnings per share results that are flat or down in the mid- to high-single digit percentage points from 2014's earnings per share of $6.64.

Last autumn Panera said it was experiencing a slow down in service that limited its ability to squeeze more sales from existing restaurants.

Panera, like many of its competitors, is working to push diners more quickly through lines to increase profitability.

McDonald's Corp is cutting its bloated menus and experimenting with mobile ordering, Starbucks Corp is testing smaller, express stores in New York City and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc continues to tweak its business to speed up service.

Earlier this month, Panera said it would sell 73 company-owned cafes and bring in independent operators to run them. It also said it would increase its share buy back program to $750 million.

