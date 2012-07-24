* Q2 EPS $1.50 vs Street view $1.43
* Revenue up almost 18 percent to $530.6 million
* Raises full-year forecast
* Shares up 5.7 percent
July 24 Panera Bread Co reported
better-than-expected second quarter earnings on Tuesday after
sales growth at its established bakery-cafes exceeded analysts'
estimates, and shares rose almost 6 percent.
Panera's second-quarter sales at company-owned bakery-cafes
open at least 18 months jumped 7.1 percent, largely due to menu
price increases. That result topped the 6 percent gain expected
by Lazard Capital Markets restaurant analyst Matt DiFrisco, who
prior to Tuesday's report had picked Panera and Starbucks Corp
as favorites.
Same-restaurant sales for both company and franchised Panera
units were up 5.9 percent, more than the 5.2 percent analysts
had expected, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"We continue to view Panera as a defensive pick in the
restaurant sector," Miller Tabak & Co analyst Stephen Anderson
said in a client note.
If there is no recession, Panera could continue to turn in
mid-single-digit growth in same-restaurant sales for the next
few quarters, he said.
Second-quarter net income at Panera, one of the top
performing U.S. restaurant chains, rose almost 24 percent to
$44.1 million, or $1.50 cents per share - topping analysts'
average estimate by 7 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue increased almost 18 percent to $530.6 million.
Panera also raised its forecast for 2012 earnings per share
to a range of $5.72 to $5.78 from a previous range of range of
$5.58 to $5.63.
Shares in Panera rose 5.7 percent to $150 in extended
trading. The stock hit an all-time high of almost $166 in March.