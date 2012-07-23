By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, July 23 A U.S. judge ruled
prosecutors had not properly notified China-based Pangang Group
Steel Vanadium & Titanium Co Ltd of a criminal
indictment over allegations it conspired to steal trade secrets
from chemical giant DuPont.
The opinion on Monday from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White
in San Francisco deals a setback to federal prosecutors as the
United States has identified industrial spying as a significant
and growing threat to the nation's prosperity.
White gave the government until August 16 to say how they
intend to proceed with its case.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in San Francisco
declined to comment. Pangang attorney Bob Feldman said: "We are
pleased by the result and the thoroughness of Judge White's
analysis."
A Northern California grand jury indicted Pangang Group and
other defendants earlier this year for conspiracy to commit
economic espionage and other crimes including conspiracy to
steal trade secrets.
Pangang, a steel manufacturer in Sichuan province, and its
subsidiaries worked with a California businessman and others to
obtain several valuable trade secrets from DuPont, the
indictment alleged.
Prosecutors argued that they properly notified Pangang of
the indictment through a U.S. company, Pan America, which acted
as Pangang's agent.
However, White ruled on Monday that the government had not
shown sufficient evidence that Pangang exercised enough control
over Pan America for it to be considered an agent.
California businessman Walter Liew his wife, Christina, also
face charges of conspiracy to commit economic espionage and
other counts. Liew, a U.S. citizen, allegedly paid former DuPont
engineers for assistance in designing chloride-route titanium
dioxide, also known as TiO2.
DuPont is the world's largest producer of the white pigment
used to make a range of white-tinted products, including paper,
paint and plastics.
Both Liew and his wife have plead not guilty.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is United States of America vs. Walter Liew,
Christina Liew et al., No. 11-cr-573.