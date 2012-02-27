(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
HONG KONG Feb 27 (Reuters Basis Point) - State-owned
Pangang Group Co Ltd signed a Rmb14.575bn 10-year
loan for a vanadium and titanium project on February 23, banking
sources said.
Pangang Group Finance Co Ltd, the group's own financial
institution, is the mandated lead arranger, holding more than
Rmb3.2bn. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China
joined as agent, holding Rmb4bn. Bank of China
joined as co-agent, holding Rmb2.7bn. The
Export-Import Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China
and Liangshan Prefectural Commercial Bank
joined as participants.
The facility pays a margin of 100% of the PBOC rate. It
repays in semi-annual instalments after a five-year grace
period.
Proceeds are for Pangang's vanadium and titanium
comprehensive utilisation project in Xichang, Sichuan province.
Construction of the project started in September 2008 and was
completed at the end of December 2011, according to local media.
A banking source said that when the loan first came to
market in 2010 more than 10 banks were looking at the deal.
However, as liquidity tightened in China, some pulled out, the
source said.
(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Chris Lewis)