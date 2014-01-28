LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle scores 1-year top for fourth straight day

* Feeder cattle futures end mixed * USDA cattle report mildly bearish for futures Monday * Lean hog contracts post more losses By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, April 21 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle notched a one-year high for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, bolstered by improved wholesale beef demand and futures' discounts to this week's cash prices, traders said. Analysts viewed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Cattle-On-Fee