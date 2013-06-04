* Japan life insurers attracted to SE Asia growth prospects
* Dai-ichi has earmarked $3 bln for M&A deals globally
(Adds details, background on lfe insurers' M&A deals)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, June 4 Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd
said on Tuesday that it had agreed to buy a 40 percent
stake in Panin Life of Indonesia for $337 million, extending its
expansion into Southeast Asia's biggest economy as it hunts for
growth overseas.
The deal comes as Japanese life insurers actively seek
acquisition opportunities in Southeast Asia, attracted to the
region's low insurance penetration and emerging middle class.
Dai-ichi, one of Japan's top four life insurers, said last month
that it was ready to spend 300 billion yen ($3 billion) on M&A
deals globally in the next two years.
Shares of Panin Life's parent PT Panin Financial
rose as much as 9.3 percent after the announcement of the deal,
which Reuters had flagged late last month.
"The investment in Panin Life is based on the company's
(Dai-ichi's) core growth strategy to enhance overseas life
insurance operations in the Asia-Pacific region, following its
existing businesses in Vietnam, India, Thailand and Australia,"
Dai-ichi said in a statement.
"The company will seek to further enhance its overseas life
insurance business going forward," Dai-ichi said.
Dai-ichi is also among the companies that placed a bid for a
controlling stake in the life insurance unit of Malaysian lender
AMMB Holdings Bhd, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter told Reuters last month.
Dai-ichi also said it plans to enter a long-term exclusive
bancassurance agreement with Panin Bank, subject to authorities'
approval. Bancassurance is an arrangement in which a bank and an
insurance firm tie up so that the insurer can sell its products
to the bank's customers.
DEAL TERMS
Under the terms of the agreement, the Japanese insurer will
hold a 5 percent stake in Panin Life by acquiring newly issued
shares. It will also buy 36.8 percent of the shares in a holding
company that will own the rest of Panin Life. The acquisition
totals 3.3 trillion rupiah ($336.5 million).
Dai-ichi said it would have seats on the board of Panin Life
and the holding company, Panin International.
Insurance M&A deals in Asia rose to a record $30.5 billion
last year, according to S&P Capital IQ, and there is at least
another $5 billion worth of deals in the pipeline.
Asian insurers trade at a median price-to-book (P/B) ratio
of 1.73, according to Thomson Reuters data, nearly double their
peers in the United States and Europe. Buyers have been willing
to overlook the relatively expensive insurance stocks for the
promise of fast growth.
Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc paid a
whopping 9.3 P/B multiple for a 50 percent stake in the
insurance unit of Indonesian conglomerate PT Asuransi Jiwa
Sinarmas.
In another Indonesia insurance deal brewing, PT Bank Negara
Indonesia Persero Tbk PT (BNI) has said it plans to
sell a stake in its life insurance unit.
Still, steep premiums on Southeast Asian life insurance
assets could turn off potential bidders.
"They are getting too expensive and there are not many good
targets in the countries we're interested in," a top executive
at a major Japanese life insurer told Reuters last week, though
he added that his company was actively seeking opportunities in
the region. The executive declined to be named.
($1 = 99.5650 Japanese yen)
($1 = 9805.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by
Chris Gallagher)