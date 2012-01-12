JAKARTA/SINGAPORE Jan 12 PT Panin
Financial, controlled by Indonesia's powerful
financier Gunawan family, is planning to sell up to a 40 percent
stake in its life insurance business, PT Panin Life, in a deal
worth about $200 million, three sources familiar with the deal
told Reuters.
Dony Sianipar, Panin Financial's corporate secretary,
confirmed the sale plan, but declined to elaborate.
The stake will be sold in an auction, expected to be
launched before the end of first quarter. The sale will include
a lucrative distribution agreement to sell life insurance
products through financial institutions controlled by the
Gunawan family, including PT Bank Pan Indonesia.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is among the banks
pitching for a mandate, sources said.
The sources declined to be identified because the
information was not yet public. A spokesman for Merrill Lynch
was not available for comment.
