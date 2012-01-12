* May sell up to 40 pct stake worth $200 mln - sources

* Panin Financial says looking to sell stake in unit

* Sale auction to launch before the end of Q1-source

* Panin Fin shares end up 5.3 pct vs flat broader mkt (Adds share price movement, analyst quotes)

By Janeman Latul and Saeed Azhar

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, Jan 12 PT Panin Financial, controlled by Indonesia's powerful financier Gunawan family, is planning to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its life insurance business in a deal worth about $200 million, three sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

Indonesia's stable economic growth will push its insurance market, which is underpenetrated at only 1.2 percent, to expand rapidly as more middle-class households among its 240 million citizens start buying insurance.

The stake sale in PT Panin Life is among several planned by insurance firms this year, including a life insurance unit of PT Bank Negara Indonesia as well as that of general insurance firm PT Asuransi Jaya Proteksi.

The Panin Life stake will be sold in an auction, expected to be launched before the end of the first quarter, one of the sources said.

The sale will include a lucrative distribution agreement to sell life insurance products through financial institutions controlled by the Gunawan family, including PT Bank Pan Indonesia.

"Principally, after we called off IPO last year, we're now in the process to find a strategic partner," said Dony Sianipar, Panin Financial's corporate secretary.

"We will only sell minority stake and we will still hold majority control," he said, declining to elaborate on the details.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is among the banks pitching for a mandate and leads the race to get the sell-side role for the auction, sources said.

The sources declined to be identified because the information was not yet public. A spokesman for Merrill Lynch declined to comment.

Shares of Panin Financial jumped after Reuters broke the story, finishing up 5.3 percent at 119 rupiah while the broader market was flat.

JAPANESE INTEREST

The Gunawan family is headed by prominent Indonesian financier Mu'min Ali Gunawan, the co-founder of the Panin group's crown jewel, Bank Panin. The family also controls a general insurance firm, a stock brokerage and vehicle financing firm as well as property companies.

At least two Japanese life insurance firms are eyeing a potential bid for the Panin Life stake, two of the sources said.

Japanese insurers have been stepping up their overseas expansion and focusing on emerging economies in Asia as they expect growth at home to remain weak, given the country's ageing population.

Japan's largest property and casualty insurer, MS&AD , bought a 50 pct stake in PT Asuransi Jiwa Sinarmas, the life insurance unit of Indonesian conglomerate Sinar Mas for about 67 billion yen ($825 million) in 2011.

"Panin Life's size is quite big and may be close to the size of Sinar Mas (life insurance)," said Jemmy Paul, fund manager at Sucorinvest Asset Management, who helps manage around $232 million.

"The Indonesian life insurance market is still underdeveloped. The investor doesn't buy the asset only but buys the growth prospect." (Reporting by Janeman Latul in JAKARTA, Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE and Denny Thomas in HONG KONG; Additional reporting by Clare Baldwin and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Matt Driskill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)