BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 4 Pankl Racing Systems AG :
* Says 9-month revenues growth of 19.9 pct versus same period last year
* Says 9-month EBIT increased by 135.3 pct to 9.4 million euros
* Says for whole fiscal year, expects revenues growth of at least 15 pct and a significant improvement in earnings compared to 2013
* Says in Q3, revenues increased by 13.5 pct to 37.4 million euros, Q3 EBIT increased from 0.04 million euros to 0.8 million euros
* Says 9-month after tax profit of 5.8 million euros, up 283 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Secured an agreement with online bike supplier Cycling Express which will expand availability of its products across asia-pacific region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)