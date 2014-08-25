BRIEF-PCM Inc Q1 adjusted Non-GAAP EPS $0.26
* Pcm inc- raising our gross margin guidance from a range of 13.75% to 14.25% to a range of 14.0%-14.5% for each of remaining quarters in 2017
Aug 25 Pankl Racing Systems AG : * Says H1 revenues increased by 22.8% from EUR 70.9 million to EUR 87.1 million * Says H1 EBIT more than doubled to EUR 8.6 million * Says H1 EBITDA EUR 14.56 million EUR 9.32 million year ago * Says still expects to grow revenues for whole FY 2014 by at least 10%, but
more likely by up to 15% * Says H1 earnings after tax EUR 5.42 million EUR 2.27 million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Pcm inc- raising our gross margin guidance from a range of 13.75% to 14.25% to a range of 14.0%-14.5% for each of remaining quarters in 2017
* Sharp will spend several billion yen to buy the Vietnamese arm of sharp takaya electronic industry, of which sharp owns a 40% stake- Nikkei