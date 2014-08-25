Aug 25 Pankl Racing Systems AG : * Says H1 revenues increased by 22.8% from EUR 70.9 million to EUR 87.1 million * Says H1 EBIT more than doubled to EUR 8.6 million * Says H1 EBITDA EUR 14.56 million EUR 9.32 million year ago * Says still expects to grow revenues for whole FY 2014 by at least 10%, but