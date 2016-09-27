Sept 27 Stockbroker Panmure Gordon & Co Plc
said business activity in the two months after Britain's
vote to leave the European Union had been "encouraging",
including an initial public offering (IPO) by a technology
company on London's junior market.
** The broker said it had completed 29 transactions
including nine M&A deals and five IPOs in the first half ended
June 30.
** Clients raised more than 600 million pounds ($779
million) from the deals, Panmure said.
** Panmure posted a first-half pretax profit of 0.3 million
pounds, compared with a loss of 0.2 million pounds, a year
earlier.
** However, the company said that it was "conservative" in
its outlook for the rest of the year, after Britain's vote to
leave the European Union.
** Panmure, which advises more than 150 London-listed
companies, said market volatility after the June 23 referendum
posed significant challenges in the medium term.
** Shares in the company were up 2.17 percent at 45 pence at
0701 GMT.
($1 = 0.7700 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)