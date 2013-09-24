BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank board approves issue of convertible sukuk
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
Sept 24 Panmure Gordon & Co PLC : * H1 profit before tax from continuing operations 0.3 mln stg * H1 net commission and fee income at 13 mln stg * Active on three IPOs in the reporting period * Markets are likely to remain challenging * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
RABAT, March 30 Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer by market value, reported an 18 percent jump in net profit for 2016 to 1 billion dirhams ($100 million).
