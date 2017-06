March 21 Panmure Gordon & Co PLC : * Profit before tax of £0.6M for continuing business (2011 loss: £6.3M) * 20% increase in net commission and fee income to £21.2M (2011: £17.7M) * EPS from continuing operations of 0.02P per share (2011 loss: 3.9P per share) * Statutory loss of £3.5M due to losses incurred by discontinued us business