March 25 Panmure Gordon & Co PLC : * FY profit before tax on continuing operations increased by 95 pct to £1.17M (2012: £0.60M) * 29 pct increase in FY net commission and fee income to £27.32M (2012: £21.22M) * FY earnings per share on continuing operations of 5.36P (2012: 0.21P (restated)) * As 2014 has commenced, we have continued to grow our corporate client list and win further transaction mandates * The board has not recommended a dividend for the year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here