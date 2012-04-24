* Losses widen to 31.5 mln stg vs 7.4 mln loss a year earlier

* Panmure shares fall sharply

LONDON, April 24 British investment bank Panmure Gordon reported on Tuesday that its losses had deteriorated from a year ago, highlighting how many of the UK's smaller brokers are struggling to cope with a market downturn that has dried up deals.

Panmure said losses at its U.S. arm ThinkEquity, which the company is selling to ThinkEquity's management, had pushed overall group losses for the year ending December 2011 to 31.5 million pounds ($50.7 million), worse than a 2010 loss of 7.4 million.

The results caused shares in Panmure to fall by 8.9 percent to 12.75 pence in early morning trade, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 20 million pounds.

Panmure's performance echoed that of many other small UK brokers who have been hit by the difficult market conditions. Shore Capital made a 0.9 million pound loss earlier this month, while Cenkos Securities reported a fall in profits in March.

"Despite continuing low market volumes, the UK business has commenced the year well and we look to 2012 with increased confidence," Panmure Chairman Ed Warner said in a statement.

Last week, Panmure poached Phillip Wale from rival Seymour Pierce as its new chief executive, and said he would have a mandate to hunt out small takeover deals.

Panmure managed to fend off a takeover threat from rival Evolution Securities in 2010, and Evolution itself ended up being bought by South African financial services group Investec .