* Losses widen to 31.5 mln stg vs 7.4 mln loss a year
earlier
* Panmure shares fall sharply
LONDON, April 24 British investment bank Panmure
Gordon reported on Tuesday that its losses had
deteriorated from a year ago, highlighting how many of the UK's
smaller brokers are struggling to cope with a market downturn
that has dried up deals.
Panmure said losses at its U.S. arm ThinkEquity, which the
company is selling to ThinkEquity's management, had pushed
overall group losses for the year ending December 2011 to 31.5
million pounds ($50.7 million), worse than a 2010 loss of 7.4
million.
The results caused shares in Panmure to fall by 8.9 percent
to 12.75 pence in early morning trade, giving the company a
market capitalisation of around 20 million pounds.
Panmure's performance echoed that of many other small UK
brokers who have been hit by the difficult market conditions.
Shore Capital made a 0.9 million pound loss earlier this month,
while Cenkos Securities reported a fall in profits in
March.
"Despite continuing low market volumes, the UK business has
commenced the year well and we look to 2012 with increased
confidence," Panmure Chairman Ed Warner said in a statement.
Last week, Panmure poached Phillip Wale from rival Seymour
Pierce as its new chief executive, and said he would have a
mandate to hunt out small takeover deals.
Panmure managed to fend off a takeover threat from rival
Evolution Securities in 2010, and Evolution itself ended up
being bought by South African financial services group Investec
.