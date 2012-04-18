LONDON, April 18 Panmure Gordon, one of
several niche investment banks operating in the City of London
finance district, has poached Phillip Wale from rival Seymour
Pierce to become its new chief executive.
Panmure said on Wednesday that Wale would take up his new
role at the company later this summer, with current chief
executive Tim Linacre moving to become chairman of its
investment banking arm.
Wale has 31 years experience in the industry, having worked
at the likes of Goldman Sachs and Commerzbank. He joined
Seymour Pierce in 2010 and become Seymour Pierce's CEO in 2011.
"The Panmure Gordon brand is one of the City`s oldest and
most respected names in institutional broking and corporate
finance," Wale said in a statement.
"I look forward to working with my new colleagues to
invigorate our client service, grow our roster of clients and
drive the firm's profitability," he added.