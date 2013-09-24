* Advised on 3 IPOs in H1
* Expects increased IPO activity in H2
* H1 pretax profit plummets 84 percent
* Sees lower H2 costs
By Richa Naidu
Sept 24 Panmure Gordon & Co Plc said it
expected a "meatier" second half as IPO activity in Britain
picks up and the investment bank and stockbroker reins in costs.
The 137-year-old company, which advises more than 110
London-listed companies ranging from FTSE-100s to small caps,
worked on three share listings in the first half of 2013,
including the 1.54 billion pound ($2.47 billion) offering of
life insurer Partnership Assurance Group in June.
"I think confidence has been showing just in index
performance in the UK market, so people are looking as much at
new vehicles to capitalise on as existing ones," Chief Executive
Phillip Wale told Reuters, adding that the mood was completely
widespread across sectors.
Subdued listing activity due to the global financial crisis
had hit small brokers hard in recent years, but more companies
are expected to tap the public markets in the coming months as
rising stock markets whet investor appetite.
Twenty-two British companies had listed as of Sept. 19,
raising a total of $3.9 billion in proceeds - more than double
the figure last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"I spoke to a fund manager on Friday last week, who is
currently looking at 20 IPOs ... that's a significant change on
where markets were two years ago," Wale said.
British companies that have already floated shares in the
second half of 2013 - or plan to do so - include Foxtons
, Riverstone Energy Limited, Merlin Entertainments , Tungsten Corporation Plc and Royal Mail .
Boutique investment bank Shore Capital last week
reported first-half profit that more than doubled, as a pickup
in the British economy and government schemes drove a revival of
domestic small cap companies.
COSTS HURT FIRST-HALF PROFIT
Panmure Gordon's pretax profit from continuing operations
plummeted 84 percent to 335,000 pounds ($537,100) in the six
months ended June, hit by administrative costs associated with a
reorganisation programme it undertook last year.
Panmure, whose offices are located in England, Switzerland
and Singapore, said net commission and fee income rose 16
percent to 13 million pounds, but could not offset a near 40
percent rise in administrative costs.
The bank said it expected pre-bonus operating costs to be
lower in the second half of the year. "Our expectation is that
our costs are slightly weighted towards the first half of the
year - we expect those to come down in the second half," Chief
Financial Officer Philip Tansey said.
Shares in Panmure, which in 2005 listed on the AIM exchange
through a reverse takeover of Durlacher Corporation, were
trading down 1 percent to 137.9 pence at 0902 GMT on the London
Stock Exchange.