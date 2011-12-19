BRUSSELS Dec 19 U.S. private investment
firm Oaktree Capital won EU approval on Monday to acquire
Spanish doughnut maker Panrico.
The European Commission, the EU's competition watchdog, said
the deal did not raise competition concerns, because there were
no overlaps between their activities.
It said it had looked at the relationship between Nordenia,
an Oaktree group company which has interests in flexible
packaging, and Panrico's bakery activities.
"However, due to Nordenia's low market share in the upstream
market for flexible packaging for bread, biscuits and cakes, the
merged entity would lack the ability to shout out competitors
from supplies," the Commission said in a statement.