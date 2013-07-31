TOKYO, July 31 Panasonic Corp said on
Wednesday it is in talks with various potential partners to sell
a part of its healthcare unit, through which it could raise as
much as $1 billion.
The Japanese electronics maker, however, said it would like
to keep a stake in the healthcare unit.
Panasonic reported a two-third increase in its operating
profit in the April-June quarter as it reaps the benefits of
shifting away from consumer electronics and into products for
businesses, such as automotive systems and housing fixtures.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Writing by Dominic Lau; Editing by
Shinichi Saoshiro)