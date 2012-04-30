* To pay initial $152 mln to take stake in Pantaloons
clothing brand
* Deal to help Pantaloon to cut its debt by 16 bln rupees
* Aditya Birla to ramp up presence in Indian retail
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, April 30 Indian conglomerate Aditya
Birla Nuvo Ltd (ABNL), is to pay an initial 8 billion
rupees ($152 million) towards getting a controlling stake in the
Pantaloons Format clothing brand and retail chain which is being
demerged from the broader Pantaloon Retail business,
it said on Monday.
The Pantaloons Format spin-off will enable Pantaloon Retail,
the country's biggest retail group, to cut its debt by 16
billion rupees ($304 million) from its current 58 billion
rupees, which has constrained it from investing in growth.
"It (the retail sector) is a business that needs a good
model, which Pantaloon has, and continuous investments, which
Birla can offer," said a fund manager at SBI Mutual Fund who
declined to be named.
Pantaloon Retail is controlled by tycoon Kishore Biyani's
Future Group and will continue to own its other businesses such
as hypermarkets under the Big Bazaar brand, the E-zone
electronics chain and lifestyle retailer Central.
Indian retailers including Future Group and Shoppers Stop
have been scrambling to raise funds after the Indian
government backed down on a decision to allow foreign direct
investment in the multi-brand retail sector in December.
"This will help Biyani reduce his mounting debt, which has
been a very big concern for his investors," the fund manager
said.
Shares in Pantaloon Retail jumped 9.35 percent on Monday to
close at 187.70 rupees ahead of the deal's announcement. Before
Monday's rise the stock had fallen by more than half since the
start of 2011.
Pantaloon Retail will keep a minority stake in the
Pantaloons business, which will have its own listing, and will
continue to manage it while ABNL will hold at least 50.01
percent on completion of the transaction.
The Birla group is one of India's biggest business houses,
with interests including mobile carrier Idea Cellular
and aluminum maker Hindalco Industries.
Its ABNL arm operates the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle retail
business which it said will complement the Pantaloon business.
"The two entities, ABNL's Madura Fashion & Lifestyle and
'PRIL' (Pantaloon Retail) will work closely as partners to
derive operational synergies, in terms of back-end, supply chain
and many other important value drivers of the business," the
company said in a statement.
It said Madura's retail space covers 1.6 million square feet
while the Pantaloons Format business is spread over 2.05 million
square feet.
"We are delighted to have Mr. Kishore Biyani as our partner
in the Pantaloons Format business," ABNL chairman Kumar Mangalam
Birla said.
Under the transaction Aditya Birla Nuvo, which the market
values at $2 billion, will subscribe to debt issued by Pantaloon
Retail which will be converted into equity on completion of the
spin-off process, the companies said.
ABNL, which expects the deal to be completed in eight to 10
months, will also make an open offer to shareholders of the
newly listed entity, to take its holding to just over 50
percent.
The Pantaloon-branded business is on track to generate 17
billion rupees in revenue in the current fiscal year and expects
to add 20 stores annually, the companies said.
Last year ABNL's Madura Fashion & Lifestyle unit generated
revenue of 21.45 billion rupees, it said.
($1=52.56 Indian rupees)
