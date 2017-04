Movie Review: Noor

Saba Imtiaz’s novel, “Karachi, You’re Killing Me!” is a breezy if superficial read - a Pakistani “Bridget Jones’s Diary” of sort that captures the misadventures of a blundering young journalist and her struggle to land the big story and the right man. “Noor”, the official movie adaptation, certainly imbibes the bumbling character of the protagonist, but the breeziness and humour are sorely missing.