MUMBAI Pantaloon RetailPART.NS fell as much as 3.2 percent after the commerce minister said a proposal to open multi-brand retail to foreign direct investment was not on the agenda of the government's cabinet meeting on Friday.

Pantaloon shares were down 2.8 percent at 146.75 rupees at of 12:34 p.m., while Shoppers Stop (SHOP.NS) was down 0.8 percent.

However, the minister said the cabinet would discuss a proposal to allow FDI into the aviation sector, though the news had been expected.

Airline shares held on to their previous gains, with SpiceJet(SPJT.BO) up 3.2 percent.

