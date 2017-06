India's top retailer Pantaloon Retail Ltd PART.NS said on Friday it will consider options for restructuring and divestment to cut debt and consolidate its retail business.

It will set up a committee to consider various options and submit proposals to the board, it said, without elaborating.

Earlier, it posted a nearly 72 percent drop in its December quarter net profit to 56.4 million rupees.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)