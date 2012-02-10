Feb 10 India's top retailer Pantaloon Retail Ltd said on Friday it will consider options for restructuring and divestment to cut debt and consolidate its retail business.

It will set up a committee to consider various options and submit proposals to the board, it said, without elaborating.

Earlier, it posted a nearly 72 percent drop in its December quarter net profit to 56.4 million rupees. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)