Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Pantaloons Fashion & Retail LtdPNTA.NS gain 4.9 percent after the company said late on Tuesday that its board is meeting on Friday to consider the fund-raising proposals, including a rights issue.

Analysts say any fund raising via the equity route would help the company to lower its debt-equity ratio, which is at 1.5 times as per Thomson Reuters data.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)