Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs
Indian shares ended at a record closing highs on Wednesday, buoyed by solid company results and higher global markets.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Pantaloons Fashion & Retail LtdPNTA.NS gain 4.9 percent after the company said late on Tuesday that its board is meeting on Friday to consider the fund-raising proposals, including a rights issue.
Analysts say any fund raising via the equity route would help the company to lower its debt-equity ratio, which is at 1.5 times as per Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
LONDON Gold recovered from a two-week low on Wednesday as speculators locked in some profit from recent losses, but some analysts expect further weakness due to easing political risks.