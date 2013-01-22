MUMBAI Jan 22 Pantaloon Retail Ltd
gained as much as 10.6 percent after India's central bank eased
restrictions on the purchase of shares in the company by foreign
institutional investors and by non-resident Indians as well as
persons of Indian origin.
The Reserve Bank of India took the measures after the
aggregate shareholding held by these categories of investors
fell below the threshold limit under the Foreign Direct
Investment Scheme, meaning these investors can now buy into
Pantaloon shares.
Pantaloon Retail India Ltd shares were up 9.2
percent as of 0410 GMT.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Suvashree Dey Choudhury;
Editing by Anand Basu)