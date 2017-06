People shop for clothes during a seasonal sale at a store inside a shopping mall in Mumbai July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Pantaloon Retail PART.NS gained 7 percent after India formally opened its supermarket sector to foreign chains.

India on Thursday formally implemented a spate of reforms unveiled late last week aimed at reviving growth and staving off a credit rating downgrade.

Pantaloon Retail had fallen 7.5 in the previous two sessions on worries the government would roll back FDI measures.

Among other retail stocks, Shoppers Stop (SHOP.NS) gained 2.6 percent while Trent (TREN.NS) rose 4.7 percent.