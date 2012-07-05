An employee changes the price tag of a product at the Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai June 9, 2012 REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A mannequin is on display beside a window as people shop in a clothes shop in New Delhi June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Retail stocks rallied after Economic Times reported the government may allow foreign investors to own majority stakes in domestic supermarkets and department stores after the Presidential elections on July 19.

he move is being spearheaded by Trade Minister Anand Sharma, who has been sounding out state governments and other stakeholders such as traders and farmers to reach a consensus, according to the business newspaper.

Shares in India's largest retailer, Pantaloon Retail India PART.NS, rose 5 percent. Pantaloon is part of the Future Group also operates the Big Bazaar hypermarket chain.

Retailer Shoppers Stop(SHOP.NS), which operates the Hypercity chain, gained 8.6 percent, while hypermarket operator Trent(TREN.NS) advanced 8.6 percent.