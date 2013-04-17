* Initial conditions on deal to be toughened -Estado
* Conditions may cut Pão de Açúcar revenue by 2 pct
SAO PAULO, April 17 Brazil's antitrust regulator
will impose tougher conditions on Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA's
purchase of the Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio appliance
store chains, a 2009 deal that created the largest player in the
industry, O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper said the government's main antitrust agency,
Cade, will ask Pão de Açúcar to sell 1 billion reais ($503
million) worth of stores in 50 cities as a condition for
approving the deal.
Pão de Açúcar will have the option of selling its own stores
or stores belonging to Casas Bahia or Ponto Frio, Estado said,
without disclosing how it obtained the information.
The divestitures would be equivalent to 2 percent of Pão de
Açúcar's net revenue last year, which totaled 51 billion reais,
according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
Cade's conditions for the deal are more strict than
recommendations from the Finance Ministry's antitrust unit,
Seae, which in 2011 found 12 regions where the partnerships
could lead to excessive pricing power, Estado said.
The Cade ruling was scheduled to be announced on Wednesday
in Brasilia, where the agency is based, after 10 a.m. local time
(1300 GMT).
Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, and
Casas Bahia, the country's largest furniture and home appliances
chain, in 2009 agreed to a non-cash deal to form a retail giant
via a complex asset swap valued at about 4 billion reais.
Cade said in 2010 that Pão de Açúcar would have to keep the
brands, stores and management of the Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio
chains separate until the agency's final ruling.
Calls to the mobile phone and office of a Cade spokesman in
Brasilia were not immediately answered. A spokeswoman for Pão de
Açúcar in Sao Paulo said the company will likely comment on
Cade's decision once the ruling is announced and that it had not
yet received any notification from the regulator.