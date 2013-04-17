April 17 Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA's proposal to
dispose of assets to win regulatory approval for its purchase of
the nation's two biggest home appliance retailers eases concerns
that the Brazilian retailer could wield excessive pricing power
in the industry, a member of antitrust watchdog Cade said on
Wednesday.
Pão de Açúcar made an unspecified offer to shed assets in
order to have the acquisition of chains Ponto Frio and Casas
Bahia approved by Cade, said councilor Marcos Paulo Veríssimo at
a ruling in Brasilia. Pão de Açúcar agreed to buy both companies
in 2009 to form a giant retailer via a complex asset swap valued
at about 4 billion reais ($2 billion) at the time.