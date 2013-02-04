SAO PAULO Feb 4 Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA
Chairman Abílio Diniz on Monday tapped
Claudio Galeazzi and Luiz Fernando Figueiredo to replace his
wife and son on the Brazilian retailer's board.
Galeazzi was previously chief executive officer of Pão de
Açúcar and other major retailers and is currently a senior
partner at investment bank BTG Pactual Group.
Figueiredo was a founding partner of investment firm Gávea
Investimentos and a central bank director between 2000 and 2002.
Both appointments are pending shareholder approval.
Last year Diniz handed over control of the retail company
that his father founded to French group Casino SA.
Local media has reported he could soon take over as chairman of
poultry producer BRF Brasil Foods SA.