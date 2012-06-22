* Casino taking control of retailer, holding company boards

* Brazil rivaling France in Casino's revenue, profits

* Investors focus on future of Chairman Diniz after spat

By Vivian Pereira and Aluisio Pereira

SAO PAULO, June 22 French group Casino took control of Brazil's Grupo Pão de Açúcar on Friday, ushering in a new era for the biggest Latin American retailer after a scarring ownership spat with the company's founding family.

Casino Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri flew to Sao Paulo to take the helm at Wilkes, the holding company that controls the retailer. Later in the day, Pão de Açúcar's shareholders approved a board of directors made up mostly of Casino's handpicked representatives.

With that, Casino secured its hold on operations in a market that may soon overtake France as the group's main source of revenue, as a buoyant Brazilian middle class helps offset weak growth in Europe. Brazil already represents about 44 percent of Casino sales and more than half its operating profit.

But all eyes at Friday's meetings were on the man loosening his grip on Pão de Açúcar, Casino's estranged partner Abilio Diniz, who built his father's grocery chain into a retail empire with timely capital injections from the French group.

Diniz and Naouri's decade-long relationship was shattered last year when the Brazilian tycoon tried to orchestrate a merger with Casino rival Carrefour. Naouri took the proposal as a betrayal, accusing Diniz of trying to break their accord and threatening lawsuits to hold onto Pão de Açúcar.

Now investors are watching for signs of how much Casino will marginalize Diniz. The 75-year-old billionaire remains Pão de Açúcar's chairman, but he could lose much of his autonomy with Naouri watching his every move.

Diniz addressed shareholders with an emotional speech at the general assembly, held next door to Pão de Açúcar's first store, where his father Valentim opened a bakery in 1948.

He recognized the bad blood between him and Casino but said now was not the time to settle scores, pledging to keep working for a company that has become intertwined with his personality.

"I'm going to carry on. I don't know how, but I will," he said in remarks that were met with a standing ovation by shareholders. "Setting aside false modesty, this company was built with my DNA."

Neither Naouri nor his associates made an appearance at Pão de Açúcar's assembly.

Diniz avoided reporters' questions about his future at the company, including whether he will exercise an option over the next 60 days to sell Casino shares worth an estimated $10 million. If he declines, Casino has an option to buy a symbolic share giving it majority ownership of the Wilkes holding.

LOOKING TO PART WAYS

With relations soured between Diniz and Naouri, their camps have discussed alternatives to their current shareholder pact that would allow them to part ways. But both are famously tough negotiators and a compromise has been elusive.

The uneasy partnership between Pão de Açúcar's biggest shareholders has raised concerns among some investors, who fear that a diminished - or departed - Diniz could sap the retailer's acquisition-driven growth.

The company's share price reflects expectations of more ambitious takeovers ahead, analysts say. The stock's forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20 is nearly double the average of top rivals, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

The stock gained 33 percent in the first four months of the year as solid earnings growth outweighed concerns about the ownership spat. But the shares have shed 17 percent since April, nearly twice the drop of the benchmark stock index.

Pão de Açúcar shares rose 2.3 percent on Friday, recovering from a nearly 4 percent fall the day before, their biggest drop in almost a month.

Diniz wants a free hand to carry on with the aggressive dealmaking that has defined his reign at the company, according to sources with knowledge of his thinking. He bought control of Pão de Açúcar from siblings in the 1990s and has grown it since then into Brazil's biggest retailer by acquiring rival supermarkets and home appliance chains.

The sources say Diniz now fears being hemmed in by a distrustful controlling owner. For instance, they say he proposed a takeover of wholesale chain Tenda late last month, only to have Casino quash the idea.

According to sources close to Casino, Pão de Açúcar executives assessed the potential deal and made their own decision about its merits without direct intervention from Naouri or Diniz.

A senior Pão de Açúcar executive said in an interview at the end of May that Tenda remains an interesting target for acquisition. Naouri has repeatedly praised management at the Brazilian retailer and signed off on recent plans to accelerate the growth of existing operations.

Diniz is not the only partner whose reluctance to let go could cause problems for Casino. The Klein family, who founded a home electronics chain bought by Pão de Açúcar in 2010, have chafed in their role as minority shareholders, sparking media reports of an attempt to buy back the group's electronics unit.