SAO PAULO Aug 9 The chairman of Brazilian retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA sold about one-half of his preferred shares in the company in July, according to a source familiar with the transaction, as he further divested from the retail empire his family built.

Chairman Abílio Diniz sold 4.83 million American Depositary Receipts for about 490 million reais ($215 million), which were acquired by several investors in deals coordinated by Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual, the source told Reuters on Friday.

The sale came as Diniz and his handpicked executives have lost sway at Pão de Açúcar since France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA took control last year. Diniz has invested his time and money in poultry producer BRF SA , where he became chairman in April.

Representatives of Diniz were not immediately available to comment on the share sale, which was originally reported in newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

A Friday securities filing confirmed a member of Pão de Açúcar's board had sold 4.83 million shares in a transaction coordinated by BTG in July.

The sale followed three public auctions on the Sao Paulo stock exchange since December in which Diniz sold preferred shares worth around 2.5 billion reais.

BRF shares rose 2.3 percent in early Friday trading, while Pão de Açúcar gained 1.8 percent, and the benchmark Bovespa stock index added 0.4 percent.

Diniz still owns more than 47 percent of outstanding Grupo Pão de Açúcar common shares. A shareholder agreement with Casino, which operates hyper markets, supermarkets, discount stores and convenience stores, contemplates the sale of the shares in 2022.

Over more than five decades, Diniz built Pão de Açúcar, the bakery founded by his father, into a Brazil's biggest retailer, a consumer empire spanning grocery and convenience stores, home appliance chains and e-commerce.