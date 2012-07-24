* Net income in line with poll estimate

* Lower rates, expense controls lift profits

* EBITDA up 7.9 pct, slightly misses forecast

SAO PAULO, July 24 Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, expects to perform better in the second half of the year despite slowing consumption in Latin America's largest economy.

Grupo Pão de Açúcar reported a 75 percent jump in second-quarter net income on Tuesday as revenue grew faster than expenses and record-low borrowing costs helped slash debt-servicing costs.

While weakening indicators of demand suggest a consumer slowdown may be dragging on growth at the group's supermarkets and home electronics chains, Chief Executive Eneas Pestana said on an investor call on Tuesday that the company remains optimistic over growth in the coming months.

"We have a positive outlook for the second half of the year, which will be better," Pestana said on the call. "For the fourth quarter we believe we'll see bigger growth."

According to the executive, the third quarter, which includes Father's Day, is already showing signs of a rebound in sales with "very good customer flow," both in stores and online.

The São Paulo-based company earned 159 million reais ($77.9 million) in the second quarter, it said in a securities filing early on Tuesday. That was in line with the average estimate of 160 million reais from eight analysts in a Reuters poll .

Gross sales grew 6.4 percent at Pão de Açúcar's stores that had been open for at least 12 months, despite an abrupt economic slowdown that has weighed on demand for home appliances, some foods and apparel throughout the year. Same-store sales had averaged 10 percent annual growth in the three years since.

Costs rose 6.2 percent, while general and administrative expenses contracted by 3 percent, the filing showed.

Pão de Açúcar, controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon, "continues to enjoy positive momentum with a resilient food business," BTG Pactual analyst Fabio Monteiro wrote in a client note.

In the call with investors, Pestana pointed to a "crisis of consumer confidence" linked to worries over economic growth in Europe and the United States as well as high consumer default rates in Brazil.

Still, Pestana signaled that the company would maintain the guidance it set for the end of 2012 and would not revise projections, which include 1.8 billion reais in investments and gross sales above 57.2 billion reais.

Fiercer competition in the company's Via Varejo home appliance unit, chiefly in its e-commerce platform, were a drag on consolidated results. Same-store sales growth at Via Varejo slowed to 6.7 percent from 9.2 percent in the first quarter.

"We are prepared for a more competitive environment," said Germán Quiroga, CEO of online retail unit Nova Pontocom, on the call. "We are going to focus on returns and end the year with profits."

Brazil's borrowing costs hit an all-time low late in May. Revenue from investments and other nonoperating items, which usually get a boost when the interest rates fall, jumped 8.5 percent at Pão de Açúcar, while debt-servicing costs slumped 8.2 percent, the filing said.

"Despite more intense competition in the durable goods division, financial results continued to improve, thanks to the lower interest rates," Monteiro said.

Consolidated financial expenses fell to 3.2 percent of gross sales from 3.8 percent a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters calculations - an indication that the company is taking advantage of the declining cost of capital and the growing size of its operations to fetch more attractive funding conditions.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 7.9 percent to 692 million reais, missing forecasts of 707 million reais in the Reuters poll.

EBITDA rose slightly to 5.8 percent of net revenue from 5.7 percent a year earlier. Management has signaled it wants this so-called EBITDA margin at 6 to 7 percent in the long run.

Late on Monday, Christophe Hidalgo, a long-time Casino executive, was named to be Pão de Açúcar's chief financial officer.

The profit figure excludes the group's real estate unit, which analysts in the poll ignored for the sake of comparison. Including property-related income, Pão de Açúcar's net profit more than doubled to 255 million reais.

Shares of Grupo Pão de Açúcar were down 1.91 percent at 77.20 on Brazil's Bovespa stock exchange late Tuesday afternoon.